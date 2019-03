The Royal children are likely to be the most photographed babies in the world, but it is not just because they are Royals, their cuteness level definitely helps!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte radiate joy in all their pictures and it is safe to say that the family’s sense of humor has made the cut in these cuties’ genes.

Princess Charlotte style has also made headlines, since her dresses and fashion choices have led stores to be sold out, and admirers all over the world.