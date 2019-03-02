Meghan Markle looks beautiful with or without makeup, in dresses or in sweats and, now we've discovered, not-so-surprisingly rocks the baby bump!

We’ve put together some of the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy looks, so we can all take notes on how to rock our pregnant (or not pregnant) bellies, no matter where we are!

Meghan's flawless style shows that all is doable with a simple cardigan, which is evidently, her go-to wardrobe piece. Besides the cardigan, the soon-to-be mother has worn loose dresses, pants, skirts, and and all colors of the rainbow, showing she is radiant and stunning despite the outfit of choice.