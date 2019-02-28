Their visit to Northern Ireland has kept Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, very busy, with a jam-packed agenda. A few hours after the mother of three showed off on the soccer field and stepped into a canoe - reviving the skills she picked up at university as a part of the rowing team - Kate traded her sneakers for heels and slipped on an elegant dress to attend a party in her honor at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast.

In her third wardrobe change of the day, the Duchess shined like a star. Once again choosing the flattering silhouette that she wore during her last big night out in London at the Victoria & Albert Museum, Kate chose a wrap V-neck dress that was cinched at the waist. Unlike the dress she wore to the V&A gala, this time she chose a cocktail version with a midi skirt and pleated fabric that gave it special movement. But in the end, it was the glittering mint green fabric of the gorgeous dress that caught the attention of royal style fans. The beautiful woven Missoni design comes with the price tag of $2,115.

To not draw attention away from her dress, Kate chose simple nude heels by Gianvito Rossi ($670) that went with her Mulberry clutch purse ($730). Another hard-to-miss detail was Kate’s beautiful brunette mane, perfectly curled at the tips. And letting the dress speak for itself, the Duchess accessorized with a simple necklace by Kiki McDonough in green amethyst to match perfectly with her gown, along with a pair of earrings by the same designer.

Taking advantage of their brief stop in Belfast during this tour, Kate and Prince William couldn’t pass up the opportunity to taste the local beer, which elicited some giggles from Kate. They didn't have a late one, however, as they were due up early to continue the trip with a visit to Ballymena on Thursday.

