Prince Harry has this cheeky response after Meghan Markle is congratulated on her pregnancy

Prince Harry brought the laughs during his and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Morocco. During a visit to a school in Asni, the Duke had a cheeky response – after his wife was congratulated on her pregnancy. “What! You’re pregnant,” the 34-year-old replied. Meghan followed up with a loud laugh and “surprise.” The soon-to-be father rounded out the hilarious moment by asking “Is it mine?” The Duke and Duchess are set to welcome their first child in April. The Prince wasn’t the only person to bring the jokes.

Prince Harry had a hilarious response after Meghan Markle was congratulated on her pregnancy Photo: Getty Images

HARRY AND MEGHAN IN MOROCCO: ALL THE BEST PICS

Upon their arrival to the school, the 37-year-old playfully told the students “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in a classroom. So, we thought we’d come by to say hello.” The royal couple spent their time in Morocco participating in engagements focused on education and youth mental health. Meghan also took a moment to celebrate her pregnancy – with a traditional henna ceremony.

STYLE FILES: ALL OF MEGHAN MARKLE'S MOROCCO STYLE

Their final day of the tour saw the couple bonding with animals during their visit to the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club. The pregnant royal, and animal lover, was in her element as she petted the steeds who are trained to offer therapy to children working with disabilities. Harry and Meghan put their parenting skills on display as they spent time with children from underprivileged backgrounds in Rabat.

Photo: Getty Images

MORE: All the details on Harry and Meghan's double date night with Prince William and Kate Middleton

During the demonstration, the parents-to-be interacted with the young chefs who prepared meals from Meghan’s Together cookbook. Morocco may be a family destination. Masterchef star Moha Fedaltold the couple he would love to cook for the family when they come “with their baby,” next time. The Duchess happily replied: “We would love to.”