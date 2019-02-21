Meghan Markle borrows one of Queen Letizia go-to accessories in new portrait

These two royals have the same taste in tiaras – sort of! Meghan Markle takes a cue from fellow royal Queen Letizia in her latest portrait. The unofficial “portrait” of the Duchess of Sussex made rounds on Wednesday, February 20, in an Instagram video posted by Beyoncé. In the portrait the Duchess of Sussex wears a tiara similar to the one worn often by the Spanish Queen. The topper resembles the Fleur de Lys tiara, which is a favorite for the Spanish royal.

Letizia wore the topper twice in 2017. The first was in February during a gala dinner with the President and First Lady of Argentina. The 46-year-old royal wore the topper once again – five months later – during state dinner with Queen Elizabeth in London. The diamond tiara was the perfect complement to her red Felipe Varla gown. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter-in-law appears in a much similar tiara in the portrait. Created by Tim O’Brien, the unofficial painting was originally used in 2017 for the cover of Meghan’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority’s magazine The Key.

The Victorian-inspired painting shows the royal looking regal as ever in layered pearl necklaces and the tiara standing tall. Tim noted he was inspired to capture the mommy-to-be’s true essence. “I think she’s lovely and I wanted her to look regal,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “Like a classic portrait, even trying to achieve an aged feel to the color of the piece.” Beyoncé and Jay-Z were inspired to use the painting to honor Prince Harry’s wife during their Brits acceptance video in honor of Black History Month.

After winning the award for International Group during the ceremony, the APES**T singer shared the video alongside an inspiring caption. “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”