Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, held her baby shower in New York's Upper East side earlier this week. The gathering was a small celebration that took place at the The Mark Hotel and included 20 of her closest friends and loved ones, including celebrities like Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. Although most guests were top Hollywood female stars, there were two mystery males who attended the grand event.

Markus Anderson and Daniel Martin were the only two males invited to participate in the baby shower of the year! So, who are they?

