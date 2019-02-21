This is how you throw a royal baby shower in style Stateside! Although it is an American tradition which is slowly gaining popularity in Meghan Markle's home country, the Duchess of Sussex held her baby shower not in London, but New York City on Wednesday. There, Prince Harry's wife was joined by her closest friends, including Serena Williams and Amal Clooney, who organized the get-together in honor of the royal baby expected to arrive this spring.

HOLA! USA has been following the Duchess of Sussex's Big Apple agenda, from an afternoon spent catching up with her friends, to a pre-dinner baby shower, and the big celebration held in the prestigious Penthouse Suite at The Mark, which costs $75,000 dollars a night.

This lavish occasion was anything but lacking in detail; outside the Manhattan venue we spotted guests arriving with gifts in hand and took note of the decorations, which included flowers in colors which may hint at the sex of the baby. But it was makeup artist Daniel Martin who shared the sweetest detail we have seen at Meghan's baby shower: cookies in the shape of a stork, a rattle and a bib. "An incredible day celebrating #babylove," wrote Daniel, who was in charge of the Duchess' makeup on her wedding day and probably dolled her up for this party too.

But this wasn't the only sweet treat on the menu during the celebration. A cotton candy machine was photographed at the entrance of the hotel and according to Tatler, renowned chef chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten was in charge of preparing a dessert table and welcoming the guests. Meghan really knows how to throw a party! It was even reported that she prepared gifts for the guests. The only mystery left is the baby's gender... do you think it's a boy or a girl?