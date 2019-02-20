Are these the $600 party favors Meghan's giving her baby shower guests?

Meghan Markle’s guests have arrived at the Mark Hotel in New York City’s Upper East Side. Everyone from Amal Clooney to Serena Williams, Misha Nonoo, and Abigail Spencer have stepped out to shower the mom-to-be with lots of love, and gifts in honor of being pregnant with her first child. And speaking of gifts, it appears the lady of the hour herself might be treating her loved ones to probably one of the coolest party favors ever: a suitcase. But this isn’t just any suitcase, it’s an Away suitcase.

A dozen Away suitcases spotted outside Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower at The Mark Hotel on Wednesday

MORE: Meghan Markle's getting the royal treatment in this $75,000-a-night hotel suite

Approximately a dozen suitcases covered in Away-logoed dust bags (or laundry bags as the brand refers to them) were spotted right outside the hotel. You’ve likely scrolled through them numerous times on your Instagram feed as all the cool girls have turned to the functionally-chic luggage for traveling in style. A single suitcase from the brand can retail anywhere from $200 to about $600 depending on the model.

The (maybe) party favor is perfect for her jet-setting guests Photo: Away

MORE: Watch Amal Clooney and more stars arrive for Meghan Markle's baby shower in NYC

Being that Meghan’s guest list includes jet-setters such as Priyanka Chopra and Gayle King, it only makes sense to gift them with an exceptionally-thoughtful party favor they’ll likely benefit from for years to come. And as a world traveler herself, it’s evident Prince Harry’s wife just gets it when it comes to traveling with style and ease.

Baby shower co-host, Amal Clooney arrived to the Mark Hotel looking exceptionally sharp

If it so happens the Duchess of Sussex is, in fact, gifting her guests one of these suitcases, could it be in a color that might allude to her baby’s gender, or perhaps in a never-fail classic black? It’s probable she’s chosen the carry-on as it’s the most universal and if that’s the case, it features an ejectable battery that charges your phone, a TSA-approved combination lock, and an interior compression system.