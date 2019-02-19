As the entire world knows by now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby this spring. But before the royal baby arrives, the Duchess of Sussex is having a (what's sure to be star-studded) New York City baby shower. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is keeping busy by spending time with south London kids for his "Fit and Fed" national campaign. He's definitely got the whole dad thing figured out. Scroll through for complete cuteness!

While Meghan Markle is in NYC for her baby shower, Prince Harry spent the day in South London for his "Fit and Fed" national campaign

"Fit and Fed" campaign is led by Streetgames, one of Prince Harry's charities. The campaign was started as a response to the "triple inequalities of holiday hunger, isolation, and inactivity." Streetgames provides children and young people with free access to activity sessions and a nutritious lunch during school holidays.

The 34-year-old royal visited the John Corfield Centre where he met with volunteers and leaders of the Streatham Youth and Community Trust (SYCT). During his trip, the Prince watched and took part in the various trampoline and jiu-jitsu sessions for the children while laughing and engaging with them. Afterwards, he joined the staff in making a healthy and hot lunch for the children.

During his visit, the 34-year-old Prince met with SYTC members to discuss the work they're doing to help and ensure local kids have a place to spend school holidays with productive activities and healthy food

The royal dad-to-be also sat down to speak with SYTC members to discuss the work they're doing to help the community and ensure local kids have a place to spend school holidays. According to Kensington Palace, "73% of the poorest families in the UK can't always afford to feed their children during the school holidays – which is estimated to affect 3 million children."

In the last year, Fit and Fed projects delivered sessions at 321 sites, supported 15,511 children, and served a total of 146,260 meals and snacks.