The Duchess of Sussex is returning to her old stomping grounds - times two. The 37-year-old former Suits star will be seen on the big screen once again as a previous film she starred in has nabbed distribution. It’s a double homecoming since the now-royal family member’s movie will only be released in America. According to The Hollywood Reporter, after being axed as a television movie, The Boys & Girls Guide To Getting Down was acquired by Artist Rights Distribution and will be out later this year. Meghan’s character is definitely a departure from the formal life she’s currently leading!

A modern Grace Kelly, Meghan Markle had a successful acting career before becoming royal

Following a group of 20-somethings clubbing in Los Angeles, Prince Harry’s wife plays the leading party girl Dana in the tongue-in-cheek movie. She appears alongside celebrities like Max Greenfield of New Girl fame. Meghan retired from acting after joining Queen Elizabeth’s iconic family, so this will likely be the last film released featuring her talents.

Before marrying Harry in 2018, Meghan had her own successful career as a Hollywood actress. She was best known as Rachel Zane on the hit TV series Suits, a role fans hoped she would reprise for the series' final season. Unfortunately, Aaron Korsh, a producer of the USA show, has said that they are not seeking out the Duchess to make an appearance.

Meghan on a recent visit to the National Theatre

Chatting at the Television Critics Association press tour, Aaron burst our bubbles when he said: "We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us. I would love it, but I think it's pretty close to zero."

Although currently-pregnant Meghan has other priorities these days, she still keeps the arts alive in her life. For one thing, the brunette beauty is a patron of the National Theatre, and recently enjoyed a rendezvous at the London Southbank location. During her first official visit as patron, the former actress learned about the organization’s mission and met with those working behind the scenes.