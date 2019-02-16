Among various accolades, Princess Diana secured a top spot in fashion history for her bold style. In fact, her influence remains very much in vogue today. These two reasons make it simultaneously a difficult and yet attainable task to recreate any of her iconic looks. However, that was the heavy undertaking of costume designers working on Diana: A New Musical, which is set to begin performances at the La Jolla Playhouse in California on February 19. A time lapse video shared by the theatre company has given us an inside look at their recreation process for some of Diana’s most cherished ensembles.

Scroll to see the dresses being made in the costume shop!

One Diana's iconic dresses being adapted for the stage

Designing a Diana wardrobe presents its own challenges, but adapting her lavish looks for the stage is a whole other exacting ballgame – they must physically embody the style, be easy to change into and, all the while, be moveable for the actors. Luckily, the production team has enlisted Tony-winner William Ivey Long to fashion that magic into a reality.

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT THE PRINCESS DIANA MUSICAL SO FAR

In the clip, you can see costumers working on two pieces. They are instantly recognizable, proving the show, which has already been extended and – fingers crossed - could be heading to Broadway, will have some fabulous eye candy.

Little Black Dress! Diana's famous "revenge dress" is another being built

The black dress in the clip seems to be a take on one of the late legend’s most memorable frocks. The formfitting fabric and instantly identifiable cut is a dead-ringer for the Christina Stambolian design Diana wore to the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party by Vanity Fair in June of 1994 - a much talked-about appearance, if we remember correctly.

To the right of the camera is a take on the mom-of-two’s one-shouldered teal gown. Not to be mistaken for the sparkling turquoise number she donned during a 1983 tour of Australia, this dress appears to be a more dramatic one. We think it’s from her attendance at a Claridges banquet hosted by the President of Turkey. There, she famously paired the look with her Spencer Tiara and an emerald and diamond choker.