Kate Middleton was the the definition of regal elegance as she arrived at the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner Wednesday night. The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads while making her way to the Victoria & Albert museum in support of Mentally Healthy Schools, a program launched by Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate’s mental health charity, Heads Together. In early 2018, Kensington Palace announced the program's mission to help "schools better support children’s mental wellbeing by offering reliable and practical online sources.”

Kate wore a stunning Gucci gown to the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner

Kate made her royal entrance as she stepped down in a stunning tulle gown by Gucci which featured an array of rose and soft pink shades. The 37-year-old royal paired the floor-length dress with a velvet Prada clutch in a deep raspberry hue, which perfectly matched her belt and silver glittery heels by Oscar de la Renta. Beauty-wise, Kate wore her hair half-up with loose curls – her makeup looking radiantly glam. Simply, beautiful!

The Duchess looked radiant with a light smokey eye and glowing complexion

During the charitable evening the Duchess was greeted by Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A – of which she is a patron – and Colonel Jane Davis, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, among other notable faces. The Duchess then took to the stage and opened her speech by saying: "I think you know just how passionate I am about the work that you do, but what you've said here tonight really brings to light the vital roles that schools and teachers play in supporting our youngest children."

The mom-of-three took to the stage to give her speech about the importance of mental health

Just hours before, the mom-of-three blessed us with a less over-the-top, but equally chic get-up. Dressing for a mental health conference, Prince William’s wife turned to one of her favorite winter fabrics: tweed. The Duchess wore a Dolce & Gabbana tweed skirt and matching jacket which she paired with dark opaque tights and a black clutch.