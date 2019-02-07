The identity of Meghan Markle’s doula has not been revealed. Earlier this week, it was reported that mother-of-three Lauren Mishcon has been helping the Duchess of Sussex and her husband on the road to the birth of their first child. Lauren, who is based in London, confirmed that she isn’t the royal’s doula and that it was a joke that went too far. “It’s the result of a Facebook joke on my personal page,” she told the JC. “And a very tenuous connection between my husband’s grandfather and Princess Diana.”

Lauren Mishcon has confirmed that she is not Meghan Markle's doula Photo: Getty Images

She continued: “The more I deny it, the more people believe it.” Lauren, who has worked as a doula since 2007, is married to Oliver Mishcon. Oliver is the grandson of the lawyer whose firm handled Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce. Lauren said that having a doula would be the perfect experience for Harry and Meghan. “Meghan is a now a Royal, but she is also still just a woman who is about to become a first-time mum and may understandably have all the same common concerns surrounding her birth as anyone else,” she told the site.

"She may feel that she would like someone experienced in childbirth to provide some non-medical emotional and physical support to guide her and Harry through the process." It was reported that Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, have enlisted the help of a doula – who has been helping the couple prepare for the arrival of their baby. The approach isn’t far off to the California native, who has been known to live a holistic lifestyle which includes yoga and mindfulness.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child in the Spring Photo: Getty Images

Doulas, also known as, “birth companions” are non-medical professionals that are trained to make sure that the parents and the baby have a positive birth experience. In October, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child. The Duchess confirmed that they royal baby is due in “April or May.”