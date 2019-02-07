Kate Middleton had a special night in! The 37-year-old royal held court at Buckingham Palace for an intimate dinner on Wednesday, February 6. Details about the event, which was hosted by Kate as a patron of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been kept under wraps. As the patron of the organization, that focuses on mental health, Kate more than likely hosted a variety of representatives from her over 16 patronages.

Kate Middleton hosted a private dinner at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

George, Charlotte and Louis’ mother has hosted a series of closed-door and private events. In 2017, the mother-of-three opened her home of Kensington Palace up for a private round table discussion. After the unannounced engagement, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the then-pregnant royal. “The Duchess is keen to develop an understanding of the issues surrounding maternal mental health and to learn what support is available.”

During the event, Prince William’s wife spoke to doctors and scholars from the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. Kate’s private events are always in conjunction with her role at the Royal Foundation. The Duchess is focused on supporting people in the “early years,” who are dealing with mental health, addiction, palliative care and more. Earlier this week, Kate stepped out for the kick off of Children’s Mental Health Week.

The royal's event was in conjuction with her work focused on mental health for children Photo: Getty Images

The Place2Be patron met with teachers and students during her visits to Lavender Primary School and the Alperton Community School. During the visit, Kate shared a special moment with the children. When it was time to share something that makes them happy, Kate pulled out a picture of her family.

"This is a photograph of my family," the Duchess of Cambridge told the young students. "These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy. And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family, and that makes me feel very happy.”