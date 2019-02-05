On Tuesday morning Kate Middleton was all kinds of delight when she stepped out and visited several schools in honor of Children's Mental Health Week, which also happens to be run by one of her charities Place2Be! She met with teachers and students and it was all very pleasant, but while visiting Lavender Primary school, the Duchess of Cambridge brought out a special item that honestly melted everyone's hearts—a portrait of her family. We dare you to not smile!

On Tuesday morning Kate Middleton visited several schools as part of Children's Mental Health Week

One activity the Lavender primary students participated in during Kate's visit was sharing items that make them feel happy. One student brought goggles, another showed off football stickers, and one young girl adorably told Kate about her orange ball which she uses when she's stressed out. Afterward, the Duchess also got in on the fun by sharing her item—a family photograph.

“This is a photograph of my family," the Duchess of Cambridge told the young students. "These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy. And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family, and that makes me feel very happy.”

At Lavender Primary School, the Duchess of Cambridge participated in a class activity and revealed the item that makes her happy—her family photo

If the photo looks familiar to you, that's because it is! It's the Cambridge family's last Christmas portrait that included all five members—Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis. Again, adorable! Besides talking to the young students and sharing her perfect family portrait, the Duchess of Cambridge also learned more about the school programs tailored to support the children's mental health, including the daily mile which encourages the students to be more active. She also joined a food diary activity that highlighted the link between different foods and feelings. Also, she met with—perhaps the most important faculty member—Herbie the school dog!

Kate continued her visits at Alperton Community school, where she met with Andria Zafirakou, the UK's first winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize. She also joined a discussion to talk all things mental health, teacher welfare and learned how the school uses art to increase the children's creativity and confidence.

In true Kate fashion, the Duchess looked stunning throughout the whole day in a bright and beautiful green Eponine dress. And in case you missed it, above is the seriously picture-perfect portrait of the Cambridge family! Farewell!