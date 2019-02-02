When it comes to keeping up appearances, the royal family never falters. Since joining the household, the Duchess of Sussex has followed suit, always stepping out looking her very best for official engagements. We got a peek behind the curtain on Thursday, January 31, when Meghan visited City University in London, as eagle-eye fans spotted an essential item that the pregnant beauty never goes without. Just like the rest of us, the 37-year-old former Suits star always keeps mints on hand!

Smints sighting! Look closely for Meghan's car-ride essential

Onlookers noticed Meghan had a packet of peppermint Smints in a door pocket of her car. With the amount of people she interacts with on a daily basis, we don’t blame her for wanting to have fresh breath. In fact, the down-to-earth discovery has made us love her even more. Another vital travel item of the mom-to-be’s was also recently revealed. It seems Prince Harry’s love also prefers to buzz around with Hildon natural mineral water.

Like Meghan, the Duchess of Cornwall also keeps a bag of mints on hand. As Camilla was previously photographed getting out of a car, a bag of Murray Mints could be seen tucked into the front seat pocket. A bottle of water and packet of biscuits were also pictured inside her ride. Mints are considered to be the perfect confectionery to travel with, especially on long journeys.

Meghan not only felt fresh, but looked it at the milestone engagement

During her university visit, Meghan looked incredible in an all-black Givenchy ensemble. It was a milestone engagement, as it marked her first official one serving as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Earlier this month, Meghan was appointed the patronage from Queen Elizabeth, so it's no surprise that she looked thrilled to be living out the duty and meeting students from all over the Commonwealth.

City University is one of the ACU's 500 university members, assisting in their mission to support the development of higher education as a power for good - now, that's a minty fresh operation!