Prince Harry wants to make sure the world is a better place for his and Meghan Markle’s future child. The Duke of Sussex gave a passionate speech about the importance of sustainability – and making the right decisions for the next generation – during his attendance at the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable on Wednesday, January 30. “As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generations,” the 34-year-old Duke told the crowd.

Prince Harry gave a passionate speech about making the right choices for his future child

Harry, who is the commonwealth youth ambassador, also spoke about the faith he has in the youth, who will are stepping up to the plate to do the work. “It is clear to me that the 1.4 billion youth of the Commonwealth are the most valuable advocates,” he said. “The power of connected and informed young people is difficult to ignore.”

He added: “However, it is our duty to make sure you have the tools and the support to rise above the red tape, the naysayers, the challenges you face and to operate to the best of your ability. Because, when you come together – the whole world benefits.”

Mommy-to-be Meghan attended an event at the National Theatre

During his visit, Meghan Markle’s husband spoke to youth from the region about the issues they face and the plans they have to make a change. Meghan didn’t accompany Harry to the event, as she spent time out visiting the National Theatre. During her trip, the Duchess took in a performance by students from Edith Neville Primary School.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in May, announced that they are expecting their first child, during their royal tour of Australia. The Duke and Duchess are keeping the baby’s gender a surprise, but revealed that she is due “sometime in April.”