Meghan Markle has spent some time thinking about her future as a mom – and this throwback picture proves it. The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring, attended an event in 2005 that featured adorable apparel for kids. The then-actress attended the Kari Feinstein Pre-Emmy gift lounge, where she played around with some adorable clothing. In the photo, Meghan smiles wide as she holds up a onesie with a sleeping bear that reads “Bearly Sleeping.”

In 2005 Meghan Markle attended an event for baby apparel brand Hatley Photo: Getty Images

The onesie isn’t the only piece of children’s clothing that stands out. On the same table, there is a pair of rainboots, similar to the pair that Meghan and her husband were gifted for their future child during their royal tour. Flash forward ten years later, when Meghan shared what she plans to gift her future child. In 2015, the Suits star spoke with our sister publication HELLO! Canada about the Cartier Tank Françoise watch she plans on gifting her future daughter.

“When I found out Suits has been picked up for our third season – which at the time felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch],” she said about the piece that starts at $5,500. “I had it engraved on the back 'to M.M. From M.M,’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

While the 37-year-old is finally having a child to pass things on to, it’s unsure whether or not the baby is a boy or girl. During their latest joint engagement in Birkenhead, Meghan told little royal fans that they are keeping the element of surprise when it comes to the little bump’s gender.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex are expecting their firstt child in April Photo: Getty Images

When asked what she was having, the Duchess told little royal fans, “We don’t know whether it’s a boy or a girl, we are keeping it a surprise.” During the same visit, the couple hinted at baby names they like. Meghan was partial to Amy, which is the name of her private secretary, while her husband was spotted asking a mom how to spell Lily.