Kate Middleton can relate to mothers everywhere. The Duchess of Cambridge recently shared one of the aspects of parenting that has been tough. “It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of one, it falls away,” she said during her engagement at the Family Action charity on Tuesday, January 22. “After that, there isn’t a huge amount. Lots of books to read.”

Kate Middleton shared the struggle that all mothers face Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge shares three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three and nine-month-old Prince Louis, with husband Prince William. Although the royal has the support of her husband and the family’s nanny, Maria Teresa, she shared that she, like all mothers, can relate. “Everybody experiences the same struggle,” she noted. The 37-year-old royal traveled to the South London charity to launch the Family Talk program. Through the program, families are encouraged to call, email or text in and receive help dealing with certain issues. Family Talk offers families dealing with debt, addiction, relationship and mental health issues, a safe space to communicate with others.

GALLERY: THE CUTEST PHOTOS OF KATE MIDDLETON WITH HER CHILDREN

During her visit, the mother-of-three spoke with youth who balance school and work with taking care of relatives at home. Prince William’s wife has always been vocal about the challenges that come with motherhood. Kate also spoke with Dawn Daley, who is helping her niece raise her two ill children. After their talk, Dawn opened up about how Kate was "compassionate" and empathetic.

Kate is a mother-of-three Photo: Getty Images

In March 2017, the royal gave a passionate speech about what she has learned since giving birth to her first child. “Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together,” she said during the launch of the Best Beginnings program. “Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.”