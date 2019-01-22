Kate Middleton is ready to listen! The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Family Action organization in South London, on Tuesday, January 22, where she helped launch the Family Line call service. The program is geared towards encouraging families to talk about the challenges they face. The national help line gives families dealing with debt, addiction, relationship and mental health issues, a space to talk and work out their problems. The 37-year-old Duchess arrived ready to learn and in style.

Kate Middleton launched the Family Line call service in South London Photo: Getty Images

Kate was a dream in a green coat dress by Beulah London. The mother of three added a croc belt and completed her look with olive green Jimmy Choo heels. The Duchess remained true to form with her glam. Opting for her signature smoky eye and neutral lip. Kate’s long brown tresses fell past her shoulders in loose waves. During her visit, Kate spoke to volunteers and young people in the community who balance school, work and taking care of family members. After speaking with one student, who cares for her mother, Kate commented her for balancing it all.

“Honestly, I don’t know how you do it,” the Duchess told the student. “The challenges and the pressure of school is big enough itself and then to have to go back home and take extra care of her.” Prince William’s wife also sat in on a coaching session. Where she learned the lines of communication and asked volunteers about the level of training they have received – ahead of the program’s launch.

The Duchess wore a green coat dress by Beulah London Photo: Getty Images

This year will mark 150 years of the Family Action program. The service works in conjunction with Kate’s work supporting children in their earliest years. George, Charlotte and Louis’ mom is currently working on a research project focused on establishing more ways to give children the best possible start at life across the UK.