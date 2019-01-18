One thing you can always count on when it comes to the royals? Fashion. From extravagant hats and glamorous pumps to affordable dresses and cute handbags, the royals never disappoint. And now, we've learned that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have one sneaky trick up their sleeves when it comes to one of these fashion statements. Turns out the two duchesses will usually hold their purses with their left hands. Here's why:

Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton hold their purses with their left hand

As Cosmopolitan reports, it's all about royal etiquette. Part of Meghan and Kate's duties are attending various engagements. So sure, you need an extra cute handbag, but you also need a free hand to meet and greet people. So it makes sense to have one hand free at all times.

According to royal expert and etiquette coach Myka Meier, this neat trick allows royals to meet and shake hands with others. As she states: "When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand stays open to meet, greet and shake hands!"

According to royal expert Myka Meier, it's royal ettiquette to hold a handbag with your left hand in order to greet people with the right hand

And it's not just the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge that are in on this royal etiquette. The late Princess Diana was an expert right-hand greeter and if you look closely, even Prince Charles does it too! Besides this nifty trick, the royals also have a ton of other rules they abide by, including no selfies, minimal PDA and holding a teacup the proper way.

So sneaky!