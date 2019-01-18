Meghan Markle will no doubt be thrilled to hear that the adorable little Jack Russell she was pictured cuddling up to on Thursday has found a new home. Photos of the Duchess of Sussex and one-year-old Minnie, which were taken during Meghan's visit to animal rescue charity Mayhew quickly went viral, and the center was flooded with inquiries about the sweet puppy, who has now been reserved for adoption. A spokesperson for Mayhew confirmed the happy news to HOLA!'s sister publication HELLO!, explaining that Minnie’s prospective new owners will be interviewed and visited to ensure her new forever home is a perfect fit. "We’re all delighted that Minnie has had so much interest. The reservation means that someone has expressed an interest in adopting her," said representative Sarah Hastelow.

Meghan couldn't resist a cuddle with one-year-old Jack Russell Minnie Photo: Getty Images

It will take a few weeks before Minnie is with her new family. And in the meantime, the charity hopes the publicity around their new royal patron’s visit will benefit other animals in their care. Spokeswoman Sarah told HELLO! "The phones have been ringing off the hook. The adoption team has been inundated with calls and emails about Minnie especially, but we expect it to have a knock-on effect with our other animals." Speaking of Minnie’s new-found fame, she added: "She did really well. She’s super sweet, and she’s looking forward to having a forever home. She’s a little star."

The adorable pooch has now been reserved for adoption Photos Getty Images

Meghan visited the London headquarters of animal protection charity Mahyew just days after her her new role as the charity's patron was announced. The Duchess, who herself is the proud owner of a pooch, receieved a warm welcome from staff and volunteers. She was radiant in a cream dress from H&M, an Armani coat in a matching hue, and earrings by Dean Davidson.