The Imperial State Crown, which will be worn by The Queen during today's #StateOpening of Parliament, at #BuckinghamPalace. The Imperial State Crown was originally made for Queen Victoria's coronation in 1838. It incorporates many gemstones, including the diamond known as the Second Star of Africa, the Black Prince's Ruby, the Stuart Sapphire, St Edward's Sapphire and Queen Elizabeth's Pearls.

