Todas las imágenes del espectacular desfile de Victoria´s Secret 2017

El gran momento llegó. Shangái celebra el desfile anual de lencería más mediático. Una nueva edición del Victoria's Secret Fashion Show en la que hemos visto en directo a los ángeles con los diseños de Balmain y a la brasileña Lais Ribeiro luciendo el Fantasy Bra, Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, valorado en 1,7 millones de euros. Después de citarnos en backstage con Blanca PadillaCandice Swanepoel, te contamos foto a foto cómo ha sido la pasarela de las mujeres más deseadas del mundo.

© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret
Ángeles y modelos invitadas

Las 14 modelos que son ángeles oficiales de la firma y las invitadas han hecho, como en cada edición, de este fashion show el más espectacular del año, desde el backstage previo hasta el carrusel final.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_82a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, British Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge y Candice Swanepoel.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_96a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Al terminar el desfile.

victoria_secret_2017_92a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sara Sampaio, al final del show.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_99a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Adriana Lima, abriendo el carrusel final.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_83a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Martha Hunt y Stella Maxwell, con looks de VSxBamain

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_candice_a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Romee Strijd

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_62a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Blanca Padilla, la primera española en llevar las alas.

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_34a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Bella Hadid

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_94a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Todas las chicas que han desfilado.

victoria_secret_2017_104a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jasmine Tookes

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_105a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Taylor Hill

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_97a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Martha Hunt.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_90a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Harry Styles

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_98a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Harry Styles

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_1a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_81a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Miguel y Alessandra Ambrosio

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_33a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Lais Ribeiro con el Fantasy Bra

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_5a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_32a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_51a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Liu Wen

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_22a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Elsa Hosk

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_4a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Elsa Hosk

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_3a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Taylor Hill

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_107a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jasmine Tookes

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_86a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jasmine Tookes y Harry Styles.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_100a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jasmine Tookes

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_80a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Georgia Fowler y el cantante de R&B Miguel.

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_2a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Daniela Braga

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_6a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Grace Elizabeth

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_8a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Taylor Hill

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_103a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sara Sampaio

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_11a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sara Sampaio

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_93a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Megan Williams.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_85a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Barbara Fialho.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_89a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Leslie Odom Jr, en su actuación.

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_13a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Bella Hadid

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_14a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Frida Aasen

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_15a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Bruna Lirio

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_10a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Vanessa Moody

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_12a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Devon Windsor

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_18a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Georgia Fowler

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_7a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Karlie Kloss

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_106a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Devon Winsor, con un look de VSxBalmain.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_66a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Devon Windsor

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_28a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Lais Ribeiro

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_19a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Candice Swanepoel

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_20a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Josephine Skriver

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_21a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Blanca Padilla

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_24a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Maria Borges

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_27a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Romee Strijd

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_29a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Karlie Kloss

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_30a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Adriana Lima

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_31a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Cindy Bruna

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_47a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Nadine Leopold

victoriassecret_35a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sanne Vloet

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_36a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Blanca Padilla

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_37a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jourdana Phillips

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_38a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Vanessa Moody

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_88a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sanne Vloet.

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_84a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

La cantante Jane Zhang con sus bailarines.

© Getty Images
victoriassecret_16a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Maggie Laine

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_40a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Xin Xie 

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_41a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Xiao Wen

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_42a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Victoria Lee

victoria_secret_43a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sui He

victoria_secret_45a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Alecia Morais

victoria_secret_46a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

One Wang

victoriassecret_17a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Dilone

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_53a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

 Leila Nda

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_48a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Nadine Leopold

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_54a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Lameka Fox

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_59a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Grace Elizabeth

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_72a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Alanna Arrington 

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_71a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Alecia Morais

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_69a
victoria_secret_49a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Ming Xi

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_101a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Ming Xi

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_44a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Stella Maxwell

victoria_secret_50a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Martha Hunt

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_52a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Lily Aldridge

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_55a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Kelly Gale

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_56a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Karlie Kloss

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_57a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Josephine Skriver

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_58a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jasmine Tookes

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_60a
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Grace Bol

victoria_secret_61a
victoria_secret_63a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio y Lily Aldridge

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_64a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Romee Strijd

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_65a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Estelle Chen

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_67a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Barbara Fialho

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_70a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

 Alexinia Graham

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_2017_87a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jane Zhang y Samile Bermannelli

© Getty Images
victoria_secret_73a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Adriana Lima

victoria_secret_74a
victoria_secret_2017_91a
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

El cantante Leslie Odom Jr, en su actuación.

© Getty Images
