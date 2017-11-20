Todas las imágenes del espectacular desfile de Victoria´s Secret 2017

El gran momento llegó. Shangái celebra el desfile anual de lencería más mediático. Una nueva edición del Victoria's Secret Fashion Show en la que hemos visto en directo a los ángeles con los diseños de Balmain y a la brasileña Lais Ribeiro luciendo el Fantasy Bra, Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, valorado en 1,7 millones de euros. Después de citarnos en backstage con Blanca Padilla y Candice Swanepoel, te contamos foto a foto cómo ha sido la pasarela de las mujeres más deseadas del mundo.© Getty Images
Ángeles y modelos invitadas
Las 14 modelos que son ángeles oficiales de la firma y las invitadas han hecho, como en cada edición, de este fashion show el más espectacular del año, desde el backstage previo hasta el carrusel final.© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, British Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge y Candice Swanepoel.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Al terminar el desfile.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Sara Sampaio, al final del show.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Adriana Lima, abriendo el carrusel final.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Martha Hunt y Stella Maxwell, con looks de VSxBamain© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Romee Strijd© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Blanca Padilla, la primera española en llevar las alas.© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Bella Hadid© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Todas las chicas que han desfilado.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Jasmine Tookes© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Taylor Hill© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Martha Hunt.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Harry Styles© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Harry Styles© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Miguel y Alessandra Ambrosio© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Lais Ribeiro con el Fantasy Bra© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Liu Wen© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Elsa Hosk© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Elsa Hosk© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Taylor Hill© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Jasmine Tookes© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Jasmine Tookes y Harry Styles.© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Jasmine Tookes© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Georgia Fowler y el cantante de R&B Miguel.© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Daniela Braga© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Grace Elizabeth© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Taylor Hill© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Sara Sampaio© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Sara Sampaio© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Megan Williams.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Barbara Fialho.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Leslie Odom Jr, en su actuación.© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Bella Hadid© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Frida Aasen© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Bruna Lirio© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Vanessa Moody© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Devon Windsor© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Georgia Fowler© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Karlie Kloss© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Devon Winsor, con un look de VSxBalmain.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Devon Windsor© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Lais Ribeiro© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Candice Swanepoel© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Josephine Skriver© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Blanca Padilla© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Maria Borges© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Romee Strijd© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Karlie Kloss© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Adriana Lima© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Cindy Bruna© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Nadine Leopold
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Sanne Vloet© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Blanca Padilla© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Jourdana Phillips© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Vanessa Moody© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Sanne Vloet.© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
La cantante Jane Zhang con sus bailarines.© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Maggie Laine© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Xin Xie© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Xiao Wen© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Victoria Lee
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Sui He
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alecia Morais
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
One Wang
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Dilone© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Leila Nda© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Nadine Leopold© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Lameka Fox© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Grace Elizabeth© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alanna Arrington© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alecia Morais© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Ming Xi© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Ming Xi© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Stella Maxwell
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Martha Hunt© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Lily Aldridge© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Kelly Gale© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Karlie Kloss© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Josephine Skriver© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Jasmine Tookes© Getty Images
Victoria´s Secret Fashion Show 2017
Grace Bol
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio y Lily Aldridge© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Romee Strijd© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Estelle Chen© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Barbara Fialho© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Alexinia Graham© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Jane Zhang y Samile Bermannelli© Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Adriana Lima
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
El cantante Leslie Odom Jr, en su actuación.© Getty Images
