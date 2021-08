If you have decided to grow yucca, you must be vigilant against possible pests and diseases that may affect it. The most common pest is the cochineal, an insect that usually attacks the trunk and leaves. The most effective way to remove it is to do it manually with a cotton ball soaked in methanol. Other pests that can affect your yucca are aphids and snails. As for diseases, it is common to suffer from botrytis, a disease caused by a fungus that produces gray mold and rots the base of the stem. It is usually caused by excessive watering.



A final note for pet owners: Be cautious as parts of the yucca plant can be toxic to cats and dogs if ingested in large amounts.