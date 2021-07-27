There are zero restrictions for competing at the Olympics with tattoos; in fact, many athletes honor the sports event by tatting the Olympic rings, a classic among competitors. But when these stars compete in a country where tattoos are taboos and even banned from public beaches, gyms, and pools, everyone wonders how the Japanese will treat foreigners visiting open spaces.

According to CBS, although tattoos aren’t illegal, a Japanese tattoo artist lived first hand these stigmas when they got fined USD 1,400 for tattooing three customers. According to the law, only those with a medical license can work as tattoo artists. Luckily, five years later, the Supreme Court overruled the ban and acknowledged tattooing as art instead of a medical procedure.

Hola/Canva

In Japan, tatted people, are considered yakuza, members of transnational organized crime or gangsters; therefore, even actual yazuka tend to keep their ink hidden. Open-minded citizens never show their tattoos, primarily for social reasons and for employment.

Now that the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, we see athletes proudly showcasing their ink in every competing. From full-arm sleeves to discreet tattoos, find below the tattoos shining at the sports event.