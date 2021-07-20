Argentine soccer player, Lionel Messi just rented a stunning Miami waterside mansion with his wife Antonella and their three children. The monthly rent for this 8,202 square foot home goes for $ 200,000 a month.

The home is complete with three floors, five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The house has a bright and airy feel with high ceilings and floor to ceiling impact glass window. To get around, the Messi family can take the elevator and park their cars in the home’s three car garage. The mansion’s backyard has 360 degree wrap around balconies, a rooftop terrace and an infinity pool in its backyard.

Keep scrolling to see inside this gorgeous home.