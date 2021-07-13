Imagine living in the house that used to be Don Francisco’s home for years. Now a lucky buyer will start creating memories in the same place the legendary tv host lived. With a jaw-dropping asking price of $22 million, Don Francisco put in the market his property located in Indian Creek Island, also known as the Billionaire Bunker. However, the star witnessed firsthand the competitive world of the real state and was able to secure $1.75 million over the original price.

Don Francisco bought the estate in 1993 for only $2.625 Million, and despite the inflation, the beloved tv host still made a significant profit after finalizing the selling.