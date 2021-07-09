It’s always fun being able to see inside celebrities‘ homes when they put them on the market but we may have a contender for the coolest penthouse. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have listed their New York penthouse for $21.5 Million and the photos are absolutely gorgeous. The penthouse sits on the top floor of the famous Kenilworth building, built-in 1908 and every room is perfectly decorated and beautiful. Take a look inside below: