Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner just purchased a $24 million mansion in Miami. The home is a 8,510 square foot mansion and sits on an acre of land. The Florida home has six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

The stunning home is complete with 26 foot ceilings, a double staircase in its entryway, plenty of office space for both Trump and Kushner and a large master bedroom that has two full bathrooms and a spacious walk in closet. Its outside area has a manicured gardens surrounding a resort-style swimming pool, and a large dock.

Keep scrolling to see more of this stunning Florida home.