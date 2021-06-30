Kelly Clarkson just treated herself to a stunning $5.45 million home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 5,000 square foot stunning home sits on an acre of land. It is complete with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion’s kitchen has a large wooden island and state of the art appliances. The outside area has a large swimming pool, a spa, a tennis court and a gazebo.

