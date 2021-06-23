Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship might be over, but in summer 2021, all the roads end in the same community. The former baseball player has rented a $200,000 a month house in The Hamptons.

Although this group of villages and hamlets, part of the East End of Long Island in New York, is trendy among the rich and famous, the exciting part is that Rodriguez’s rental is just a mile — a three-minute drive —from Jennifer Lopez’s $10 Million summer home.

It is unknown if they had planned to rent the property before their mediatic split or if they have spent time there, but it is for sure that Rodriguez and his family will have the ultimate spot for a memorable vacation.