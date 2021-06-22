Today we heard from ProDog Raw, a dog food company that has analyzed social media data and gathered a list of the highest-earning dogs on Instagram. They conducted the research by looking at dog Instagram accounts that have shared a sponsored post within the last 12 months.

They ended up with a list of adorable pups who are really leaving their mark on Instagram and making big bucks at the same time. According to their findings, some of these furry canines are making more money than an average teacher makes in a month. These dogs can make from $1,000 - $6,000 per post! Yup, you heard right. When it comes to yearly earnings, the top earning dog in this list made about $373,029 a year.

The research did find that although they make a lot per post, that they predominantly earn their money through merchandise such as calendars and books. Still these dogs and their owners tapped into audiences all over the world and are working with some pretty big brands like Toyota USA. Wow!

Scroll through this gallery to learn how much each of these dog influencers earns and see if it inspires you to become your dog’s manager and train it to pose in cute outfits while you both go on adventures and take pics!