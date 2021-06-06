Kourtney Kardashian just bought a Palm Springs estate for $12 million dollars. This newly-constructed contemporary home behind the gates of the prestigious Madison Club is the epitome of luxury.

The 42-year-old TV personality gave fans a glimpse at her new house over Memorial Day weekend while celebrating the holiday with boyfriend Travis Barker and her three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Resting on a .83 acre lot, the 9,335 square foot house contains 6 bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms. There‘s a gourmet state of the art kitchen with an expansive marble island.

The entrance is through an open courtyard with a siting area, a fire feature and custom water features that lead into the great room, where one can enjoy a magnificent view of the Santa Rosa mountains in the background. Outside there is a large infinity style swimming pool and a 16 hole custom designed golf course for the gated community; The price of the estate included the furniture.