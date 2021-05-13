Yesterday, May 12th, Forbes published its awaited list of the highest paid athletes around the world in 2021. The list revealed the top earners in all of the sports industry by looking at their based salaries and earnings derived from prizes, bonuses and endorsement contracts in the last year, from May 1st 2020 to May 1st 2021.

As Forbes mentioned, most of 2020 was a slow year for sports due to Covid-19, with many events cancelled. However, for these leading athletes, 2021 is already proving to be a profitable year. The list includes some of the biggest names in sports, the two most famous football players of today, Messi and Ronaldo, the toughest MMA fighter of all time, top football player Tom Brady, among others in basketball, football, tennis and formula 1 stars.



Scroll down to see all of them and be shocked by their yearly earnings!