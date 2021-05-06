Kelly Clarkson has one less thing to worry about. The Tennessee mansion she listed four years ago finally has a pending sale status, per The New York Post. The Henderson property is absolutely stunning and was purchased by the singer in 2012 for $2.86 million and she spent a lot of money renovating it with her now estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, like adding a Cowboy-themed bar. Once the sale closes, it will be another breath of fresh air for Clarkson when it comes to her messy divorce.

The property was last on the market for $6,950,000 but Clarkson initially expected more. The waterfront estate has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sits on 4 gorgeous acres and was listed for $8.75 million back in 2017. Realtor reported the following year that it was the most expensive listing in Henderson with only 9 single-family homes listed above $8 million in Nashville. They slashed the price down in 2019 to $7.5 million and after that didn’t work they dropped it this year to $6.95 million. That seemed to do the trick but the home went into contract on April 19th. Take a look at the stunning mansion Clarkson and Blackstock made their own before everything went downhill.