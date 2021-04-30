Whether she is experiencing the pregnancy journey for the first time or is a veteran mama, the weeks and days leading up to an expectant mother’s delivery date are filled with excitement and nervousness. At the end of the day, all she wants is to have everything ready to go before the big day arrives!

If you are a clueless partner, a sibling, or a very excited soon-to-be grandparent looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, we are here to extend our helping hand and guide you to bring some ease to the women that are about to perform life’s most significant miracle.

Find below a curated list of essentials for all the soon-to-be mamas out there!