When you’re one of the richest soccer players shopping for a new condo, you’re going to go big. Lionel Messi, captain of FC Barcelona and the Argentine National Team has purchased a second Miami luxury condo for $7.3 Million. But it wasn’t just any condo, he purchased the entire 5,515 square foot full floor unit.

The soccer superstar and his family closed the home on April 16th and he made away with a discount as it was previously listed at $8 million. The ninth-floor unit has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Located in the Regalia luxury tower on the beach in Sunny Isles, residents have access to 6 pools, a spa, cabanas, direct beach access, a fitness center, yoga studio, children’s playhouse, a chef’s kitchen, and a champagne bar and wine cellar. Check out the athletes stunning condo here: