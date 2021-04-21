Most pet owners want their fur babies to have as much time on earth with them as possible. According to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine, indoor cats live on average of 10-15 years while outdoor cats live on average of 2-5 years (so think about that difference next time you let your cat hit those city streets). Putting the numerous hazards your cat can encounter aside and assuming they’re eating healthy and attending their regular checkups, certain breeds tend to offer more years of cuddles. The Encyclopedia Britannica only lists fifteen cat breeds but the world‘s largest genetic registry of pedigreed cats, The International Cat Association, recognizes seventy-one different kinds. The number in other registries or associations tends to fall somewhere in the middle, per Hills Pet. If you’re looking for a feline companion to grow old with: Here are the 10 Cat Breeds with the longest life span. If you’re lucky, you might be able to stare into your cat’s eyes into its 20’s.