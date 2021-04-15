In Queens, New York is the Ramones’ birthplace, one of the most influential punk rock groups in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, South America, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, and more.

In 1974, inspired by Paul McCartney of the Beatles, who used the pseudonyms “Paul Ramon” to check into hotels, the band members started using an alias with the surname “Ramone.” They became worldwide known as Joey Ramone (1951–2001), Dee Dee Ramone (1951–2002), Johnny Ramone (1948–2004), and Tommy Ramone (1949–2014).

GettyImages The Ramones performing at the University of California at Stockton, California on December 3, 1984.

The band’s original members toured for 22 years and performed in 2,263 concerts, building an unparalleled reputation and musical career. Their constant presence in the media garnered them recognition as Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” and VH1’s ”100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.”

GrosbyGroup/GettyImages Is the Ramones t-shirt more famous than their music?

In 1995, the Ramones released the farewell album, ¡Adios Amigos!, to announce that they would be disbanding in 1996. To date, 47 years have passed since their formation and 25 years since their final show, and the fashion industry has kept them alive by celebrating the Ramones’ art and visual imagery.