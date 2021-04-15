Since 2012 and every April 15, the world commemorates World Art Day.This day is a celebration to promote the development, dissemination and advancement of art.

Art nurtures the creativity, innovation and cultural diversity of all the peoples of the world, and plays an important role in the exchange of knowledge and in fostering interest and dialogue.

And to honor Art, Hispanic artists have played a relevant role as trailblazers. Unafraid to take risks, they often incorporate symbols and techniques that recall their native cultures. Beyond this, many of the most famous Hispanic artists also use their creativity as a platform to discuss political and social upheaval in an effort to affect change and inspire national pride.