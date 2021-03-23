Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
In honor of National Puppy Day, we, of course, had to share some of the breeds who made the American Kennel Club’s list of the most popular dog breeds of 2020. The number one spot went to the Labrador Retriever which doesn’t come as a surprise as this breeds has topped the list for 30 years in a row.
Who else made the list? Scroll on to see.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!