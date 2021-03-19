There’s no need to pack your bags this spring break; now, you can cook, shop, and visit anywhere in the world with live virtual tours. Imagine getting up-close with sloths and monkeys at the Toucan Ranch in Costa Rica, or what about exploring and shop at Japan’s largest fish market with a local guide.

Would you like to learn how to cook traditional dishes from your favorites countries? That’s not a problem! Newly launched service, Amazon Explore, connects travelers with thousands of local experts to virtually transports them to other parts of the world through exciting, vibrant, and customized live streaming experiences.

Unsplash Live virtual tours

Would you like to visit the set of your favorite tv show? Thanks to On Location Tours, now you can visit Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, and Joey during the Friends Virtual Tour.

Right now, this is the safest way to remove a few things from your bucket list without spending tons of money. Find below destinations to visit and activities to do overseas from the comfort of your home.