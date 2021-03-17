If you’ve been interested in buying Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s castle in Greenwood, New York its now $2 million cheaper. And yes it’s a castle, this property is wild. Jeter initially placed the royal estate known as Tiedemann Castle, on the market for $14.75 million in 2018, per Realtor. Now the property is available at $12.75 million.

The castle actually has a lot of Jeter’s family history. His maternal grandfather grew up there in the 1950s, after being adopted by the owners of the castle, John and Julia Tiedemann. Jeter brought the castle back into the family when he purchased the property in 2005 for $1.2 million, per Realtor. He was starring as a shortstop for the New York Yankees at the time. Originally built in 1915, the listing notes that the baseball legend “lovingly restored” the castle after he bought it in 2005 to a state “beyond its original grandeur.” Check out photos of the castle below: