Let’s face it; we could all use a little luck this new year! 2021 is Ox’s year, and it represents strength, reliability, fairness, and moral action. The Ox inspires others’ confidence, just like our little green loves —No, not money, plants!

Although having a money tree won’t hurt us, these beauties will add some significant lucky value. And hopefully, give you the confidence and reliability you can count on in your space this spring.