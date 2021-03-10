Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are ready to flip their mansion. The couple just put the Beverly Hills mansion they bought from Adam Levine on the market for $53.5 million, per Realtor. The luxurious property has been making its rounds with celebrities. The “Maroon 5” frontman purchased the 10,376-square-foot, ivy-covered mansion for $33.9 million in 2018, from the creator of “Will and Grace,” Max Mutchnick. According to TMZ Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo invested $7 million into renovations, then sold it in May 2019 to DeGeneres and de Rossi for $42.5 million. DeGeneres and de Rossi aren‘t revealing what they spent on renovations to make the property worth the extra millions, but you can see changes in some of the rooms, and the grounds and exterior spaces. Take a look inside the stunning property that the famous couple has put their special touch on.