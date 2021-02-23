Since she’s moved to Washington DC and all, Vice President Kamala Harris put her San Francisco condo on the market. The loft itself is nothing too crazy, what’s wild is the profit the VP is expected to make on it. According to Realtor, Harris signed a deal to sell the loft for $799,000, which is about 63% more than what she paid for it in 2004. The loft sits in a boutique building in San Francisco’s coveted South of Market neighborhood.﻿ Not only did Harris turn a huge profit, but she also made a major upgrade when it comes to size. She now lives across the street from the White House in “Blair House,” the president‘s official guesthouse. The brick-and-stucco home has 14 bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, three formal dining rooms, a gym, and even a beauty salon, per Realtor. The Blair House is only temporary though, she will move into the Vice President’s usual residence, on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, once it’s done with repairs. Take a look at the loft Harris used to spend her days.