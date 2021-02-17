Shakira is once again trying to sell her beautiful Miami mansion, this time for almost $16 million. The Colombian superstar first listed this 9,125 square foot home back in 2018 for $11.6 million, according to Forbes. Now, almost three years later it seems the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer is still having trouble getting this home off of her hands.

With the Florida real estate being very hot right now, it makes sense that Shakira is selling the home for a higher price. The stunning mansion has 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The bright and minimalist style home sits on North Bay Road Drive overlooking Miami’s waterfront.

Take a peek inside this gorgeous Florida mansion.