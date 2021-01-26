It seems that the trend of celebrities selling their homes is continuing on into 2021. Last year, everyone from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Justin and Hailey Bieber all put their homes up for sale.

Now, ‘Rocky’ actor Sylvester Stallone is also selling his $130 million Beverly Hills mansion. The home sits on 3.5 acres in a coveted part of the California neighborhood. The actor’s home is a whopping 21,000 square foot, according to Grosby Group. Last year Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin bought a $35 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida so rumor has it that the Stallone family might become permanent residents of the sunshine state.