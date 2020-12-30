It’s been quite the year for Gal Gadot . First her sequel movie, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was released to movie theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, which had one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office this year and now the actress just purchased a new $5 million condo in Malibu.

The gated condo is located between Nobu and the Malibu Pier, according to Grosby Group. The almost 2,000 square foot condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It faces the beautiful Pacific Ocean and has a wall of glass opening onto a tile-floor dining balcony above the sand, according to Grosby Group. Funny enough this gorgeous home was built in 1984...coincidence much?

Check out the below photos for more of Gadot’s stunning new home.